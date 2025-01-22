US Air Force team to visit airbase in Greek Cypriot Administration

A US Air Force emergency response assessment team will visit Andreas Papandreou Airbase in the Greek Cypriot Administration to consult on infrastructure projects aimed at improving interoperability between the administration and its US and allied partners, local media reported Tuesday.

The visit by the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, based in Germany, will take place this week, said the Cyprus Mail daily, citing government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

"The deepening of military cooperation with allied forces contributes decisively to maintaining peace and stability in the region," said Letymbiotis.

The US team's assessment will cover areas including airport operations, logistics and communications capabilities, supporting the modernization and upgrade of the Greek Cypriot Administration's defense capabilities, according to Letymbiotis.

"The upgrade of infrastructure, procurement of modern equipment and investment in human resource training are key pillars of our national strategy for effective and flexible defense," he added.



