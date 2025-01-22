14-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in UK

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old boy in Birmingham, British police said.

West Midlands Police said on Wednesday officers were called to Scribers Lane, Hall Green, late afternoon on Monday, where they found the victim with serious injuries.

"The 12-year-old was taken to hospital, but sadly died as a result of his injuries," the statement added.

The victim's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers. Detectives are now urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with inquiries.

The stabbing comes amid growing concerns over knife crime in the UK. Just a day before the attack, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans for tougher regulations on online knife sales.

Addressing MPs, Cooper described the ease of obtaining knives online as a "total disgrace", promising stronger measures in the Crime and Policing Bill set to be introduced this spring.

Under current laws, selling knives with a fixed blade longer than three inches to under-18s is illegal in England and Wales.

West Midlands Police recorded the highest rate of 178 offences per 100,000 population in 2022-2023 period, according to official statistics.



