US withdrawal from Paris climate agreement a ‘fatal signal’: Germany

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement is a "fatal signal" to the world, Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an energy conference in Berlin, Robert Habeck said Trump's move did not come as a surprise, but it was a worrying development that could significantly undermine international efforts to address climate change.

"What happened in the United States was the beginning of a historical failure, that is why it was not a good day for Germany, and for Europe, and for the world community," he said, adding that today's politicians will be judged by future generations on whether they have fulfilled their responsibility to curb global warming.

Soon after his inauguration on Monday, Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement. He also signed a letter that will be transmitted to the UN explaining the withdrawal from the treaty. The withdrawal aligns with Trump's broader energy and climate policies, which have prioritized fossil fuel development.