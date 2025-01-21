ERDOĞAN URGES ARAB, ISLAMIC WORLD TO SUPPORT SYRIAS RECOVERY

News World Erdoğan urges Arab, Islamic world to support Syria's recovery

Erdoğan urges Arab, Islamic world to support Syria's recovery

During a conference following Tuesday's cabinet meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the Arab and Islamic world to prioritize supporting Syria's recovery before Western states lift sanctions on the war-torn country.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published January 21,2025 Subscribe

Speaking during a conference meeting following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged the Arab, and Islamic world to support Syria's recovery before others and Western states lift sanctions imposed on the war-torn country.



On the Gaza ceasefire, Erdoğan pointed out that images of prisoner exchange show who values human dignity and who disregards them.



'Our Gazan brothers, sisters have paid heavy price, but they have neither bowed to thuggery, nor have they surrendered to policy of massacre,' Erdoğan said in a statement.



"Türkiye will accelerate its efforts to pave the way for lasting peace in the region, 'taking ceasefire as an opportunity' in Gaza," Erdoğan added.















