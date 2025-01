News Türkiye Senior Hezbollah official assassinated outside home in Machghara

Hezbollah official Mohammad Hammadi was assassinated outside his home in Machghara, eastern Lebanon, by unknown assailants who fled the scene, according to local media outlets.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE Published January 21,2025

Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi, a Hezbollah official in the Western Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon, was assassinated Tuesday evening outside his home in the town of Machghara.



Unidentified gunmen in two vehicles opened fire on Hamadi before fleeing to an unknown location, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.



Hamadi was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, the agency added.



There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.