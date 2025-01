Ukrainian service personnel use searchlights as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 13, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian air defences downed 93 of 141 drones launched by Russia overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Monday.

The air force said 47 of the drones were "lost", in reference to Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.

Two of the lost drones returned to Russia, it said.