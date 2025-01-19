Zelensky announces action against 'traitors'

Ukrainian authorities on Saturday carried out actions against "traitors" President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address.



"Today, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have also performed very well: the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, and our Prosecutor's Office," Zelensky said.



"Traitors and various schemes that weakened our state and our Ukrainian society are being countered. And anyone who stands against Ukraine or defies the laws of Ukraine must remember that they will face a response."



The president did not provide any details regarding the actions.



However, Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency and the public prosecutor's office issued an unusually large number of statements during the day about suspected collaborators and agents of Russia who had been arrested. The statements could not be independently verified.



The SBU, for example, reported the arrest of a department head at a state-owned bank. The bank manager is said to have been involved in financing Russia's war against Ukraine.



In another case, the opposition-leaning TV presenter Max Nazarov was arrested for allegedly justifying Russia starting the conflict.



Another report mentioned the uncovering of a spy network run by the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB. The group was said to have been active in the capital Kiev and in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. This could not be independently verified either.



Finally, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the secret service claims to have uncovered a company that allegedly helped Russia build a laboratory for the development of nuclear weapons. Russia, which is a nuclear power and has a large number of nuclear weapons, in turn accuses Ukraine of seeking such weapons of mass destruction.













