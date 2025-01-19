Transfer of Israeli captives begins under Gaza ceasefire deal

The process to transfer three Israeli captives in Gaza to the Red Cross began on Sunday, Israeli media said.

Palestinian group Hamas said early Sunday that it would set free three female captives under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 confirmed that the process to return the three captives has begun.

Israel is set to release 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the three women.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after a few hours' delay due to Israeli accusations for Hamas of delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released. It was originally scheduled to start on 8.30 a.m. local time.







