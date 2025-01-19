News World Man dies after wheelchair trapped between Berlin metro carriages

Berlin police reported a tragic accident on Sunday involving a 68-year-old wheelchair user who lost his life in a metro train incident. The individual became trapped between two carriages and was subsequently pushed into a barrier at the end of the platform.

A 68-year-old wheelchair user died when he became trapped between two carriages of a Berlin metro train and collided with a barrier at the end of the platform, police in the German capital reported on Sunday.



The passenger had attempted to reverse onto the train at the Brandenburg Gate station in the city centre on Saturday evening, when a wheel apparently got caught between the carriage and the platform edge, the report said.



The man was dragged for several metres as the train departed. He collided with a barrier and fell onto the track, where he was fatally injured. He died at the scene, according to the police report.



Traffic was halted for more than 90 minutes. The Berlin transport authority (BVG) said it was deeply affected by the accident and that its thoughts were with the victim's relatives and friends.









