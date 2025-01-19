Huthis warn of 'consequences' for any attacks on Yemen during Gaza ceasefire

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed an attack on an American aircraft carrier on Sunday and warned of "consequences" for any retaliation during the coming Gaza ceasefire.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the enemy forces in the Red Sea of the consequences of any aggression against our country during the ceasefire period in Gaza," the rebels said in a statement.

"They will confront any aggression with specific military operations against those forces without a ceiling or red lines."

An initial 42-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war is scheduled to begin at 0630 GMT Sunday.

The Huthis, who have attacked shipping in the Red Sea throughout the war in Gaza, said they targeted the USS Harry S. Truman and other "warships" with drones and cruise missiles.

"The American aircraft carrier was forced to leave the theater of operations," the rebels' statement said.

Part of Iran's "axis of resistance", the Huthis have repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks on Israel since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

They have also waged a harassment campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, severely disrupting trade routes.

On Friday, the Yemeni rebels warned they would keep up their attacks if Israel did not respect the terms of the ceasefire with Hamas.







