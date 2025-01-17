Iranian president arrives in Russia on official visit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Russia on Friday for an official visit as his plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo-2 airport in the morning, where he was greeted formally by the host country's senior officials.

Pezeshkian's visit includes scheduled talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following their meeting, the two leaders are expected to sign an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran, signaling a new phase of bilateral cooperation.

Russian television broadcast live the Iranian president's arrival in Moscow.

When President Pezeshkian exited the plane, he was received by a Russian delegation led by Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev.

The delegation also included Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Igor Bogdashev, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of State Protocol.



