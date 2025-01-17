Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir incites right-wing parties to oppose cease-fire deal with Hamas

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed deep concern on Friday about the prisoner exchange and cease-fire agreement in Gaza with the Palestinian group Hamas, which was approved by the Security Cabinet earlier in the day.

Ben-Gvir voted against ratifying the agreement during the Security Cabinet session and has previously threatened to resign from the government if it is passed.

"I feel even more alarmed," Ben-Gvir said in a video statement released following the meeting. "If I was horrified by the deal yesterday, today, after learning more details—including the release of 'terrorists' serving life sentences to Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria (the West Bank)—my concerns have grown."

Earlier, Israeli Army Radio reported that three ministers voted against the agreement: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem, a Likud Party member.

After rejecting the agreement, Ben-Gvir, in the video message, rallied his allies in the Likud Party and the Religious Zionism Party to oppose it, urging them to act before it was finalized.

"It is not too late. We're about to attend a government meeting, and we have the authority to halt this transaction. Join me… we can still prevent it," he said, ignoring the devastation caused by his government forces over the last 15 months of genocidal attacks on Palestinians and the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the Cabinet's decision to endorse the agreement. In a statement, Herzog said: "I welcome the Israeli Security Cabinet's decision to approve the hostage deal, which will bring our hostages home, as presented by the Prime Minister and the negotiating team."

"I expect the government to follow suit in swiftly affirming this decision. This is a vital step toward fulfilling the highest covenant between the state and its citizens. There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, and Israeli duty. We must bring all of our hostages back home," he added.

Herzog acknowledged the challenges ahead: "I harbor no illusions — the deal will bring with it great challenges and painful, agonizing moments that we will need to overcome and face together."

The Israeli government is currently meeting to deliberate on the agreement, which is widely expected to be approved.

According to the Prime Minister's office, the implementation of the agreement is set to begin on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the deal.

According to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, "After evaluating all political, security, and humanitarian aspects, and recognizing that the proposed deal aligns with the war's objectives, the Ministerial Committee for National Security Affairs (Political-Security Cabinet) has recommended the government approve the proposed plan."

On Wednesday evening, Qatar announced its success, alongside Egypt and the US, in brokering a cease-fire agreement. The initial phase, lasting 42 days, includes the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, though the exact number was not disclosed.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 110,000 injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

