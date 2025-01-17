Israel’s actions in Lebanon violate Security Council resolution: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that Israel is violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by continuing its occupation of areas under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and conducting military operations inside Lebanon.

During his meeting with UNIFIL Commander General Arnaldo Latharo Sainz at the UNIFIL headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura, Guterres stressed that continued support and coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army would be "fundamental in supporting an enduring cessation of hostilities."

The continued Israeli "occupation inside the UNIFIL area of operations and the conduct of military operations in Lebanese territory are violations of resolution 1701 and pose a continued risk to your safety and security," the UN chief said, stressing: "They must stop."

"The presence of armed personnel, assets, and weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL between the Blue Line and Litani River are also clear violations of resolution 1701 and undermine Lebanon's stability," he added.

Guterres noted that UNIFIL also uncovered over 100 weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah or other armed groups since Nov. 27.

"We will continue to urge the international community to strengthen support to the Lebanese Armed Forces," he added.

About the recent attacks during clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, Guterres condemned the violence against UN peacekeepers, calling them "completely unacceptable."

"They are in breach of international law, against international humanitarian law and may constitute a war crime," he said.

Guterres also confirmed that the UN will "continue to work closely with troop-contributing countries to ensure you have strengthened capacities -- including for clearing mines and disposing of unexploded ordnance -- so that you can resume mandated patrolling and monitoring functions."

The UN secretary-general arrived in Lebanon on Thursday on a "solidarity visit."







