G7 leaders fully endorse Gaza cease-fire agreement

The G7 leaders said late Thursday they "fully endorse and will stand behind" the cease-fire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas

"This is a significant development that has the potential to secure the release of all remaining hostages; further facilitate urgently needed humanitarian aid; and pave the way for civilians to return to, and rebuild, their homes and their lives," they said in a joint statement.

Thanking Egypt, Qatar, and the US for mediating, the leaders called on all parties to respect the terms of the agreement.

"We also urge all parties to engage constructively in negotiating the subsequent phases of the deal to help ensure its full implementation and a permanent end to hostilities," they said.

They also said it is "crucial" to put an end to the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza, where conditions continue to deteriorate, with a cease-fire soon to take hold.

"We demand all parties allow the safe, rapid, and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance and ensure the protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers. International humanitarian law must be respected," they said, reiterating commitment to continue providing humanitarian aid and initiate early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

"We reaffirm our support for a credible pathway towards peace leading to a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians live side-by-side in peace, dignity, and security, they concluded.

On Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced the success of mediators in reaching a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting that its implementation will begin this Sunday.