SOUTH KOREAS IMPEACHED PREMIER ACCEPTS MARTIAL LAW DECLARATION WAS ‘WRONG

The Dec. 3 martial law declaration by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was "wrong," Han Duck-soo, who was impeached as prime minister, accepted in a parliamentary briefing on Wednesday, Yonhap news reported.

"Looking at its substantive flaws, including procedural ones, I believe (the martial law) was not normal," Han told lawmakers during a committee meeting over Yoon's martial law decree.

Yoon shocked the nation last month when he imposed army law, which was annulled by a parliamentary vote within hours.

"I think that the martial law was wrong," Han said.

The 63-year-old Yoon has since been impeached and was detained in a pre-dawn raid on presidential residence in Seoul on Wednesday. He remains suspended and faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

Han was handpicked as prime minister by Yoon after he won the presidential election in 2022.

Following his impeachment on Dec. 14, Han was appointed as acting president but was impeached within two weeks by the parliament for not appointing judges to Constitutional Court, which is holding Yoon's impeachment review.

Before announcing the martial law decree, Yoon had convened a Cabinet meeting, on suggestion by Han, to discuss his plans.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has suceeded Han as the country's acting president.



