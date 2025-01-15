Russia 'cautiously optimistic' about prospects of cease-fire in Gaza

Russia is "cautiously optimistic" about the possibility of an early cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov emphasized the urgent need to halt hostilities, citing the severe humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave.

"This cautious optimism stems from the dire humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, which continues to worsen. A cease-fire and truce are urgently needed to alleviate the inhumane hardships faced by those still residing in the region," Peskov stated.

Israel and Hamas are said to be close to finalizing a deal for the cease-fire and hostage release, as differences are being ironed out in Doha, Qatar.

In response to a question about potential dates for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Moscow, Peskov said specific information would be shared once available. This follows South Korean media reports suggesting that the country's National Intelligence Service believes Kim's visit to Russia could occur in the coming months.

Addressing the European Union's plans to ban imports of primary aluminum from Russia, Peskov warned that such actions could destabilize the global market.

"We are aware of these discussions. The market for this segment is quite fragile, and such decisions could hypothetically lead to significant destabilization," he said.

Regarding US sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector, Peskov indicated that Moscow may introduce countermeasures.

"Russia will take steps to minimize the impact of these sanctions, prioritizing the interests of domestic companies," he said.

On Jan. 10, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 13 Russian individuals, including executives of major oil companies.





