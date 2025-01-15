Russia accuses Ukraine of launching attack using American, British missiles

Russia on Tuesday accused Ukraine of carrying out an overnight attack on its Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, using US-made ATACMS missiles and UK-made Storm Shadow missiles.

According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, six ATACMS missiles, six Storm Shadow missiles, and 31 drones were launched by Kyiv, targeting facilities in the region. The ministry claimed that Russian air defenses intercepted all missiles and drones, with no casualties reported.

The ministry also alleged that two additional Storm Shadow missiles were intercepted over the Black Sea and warned that Ukraine's actions "will not go unanswered."

In November 2024, Ukraine reportedly deployed ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles for the first time in attacks on Russian territory since the beginning of the war, which will enter its fourth year next month. Russia retaliated with the launch of its hypersonic Oreshnik missile targeting Ukraine's Yuzhmash military plant in Dnipro.

Later on Tuesday, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed the Bryansk attack, claiming it struck a chemical plant in Seltso that produces ammunition and components for Kh-59 missiles.

The Ukrainian military described the assault as the "most massive" strike on Russian military facilities to date and claimed additional hits on military targets in Russia's Saratov and Tula regions, as well as the Republic of Tatarstan.

Local authorities in Bryansk, Tula, and Tatarstan have yet to respond to the claims. However, Saratov Governor Roman Busargin confirmed damage to two industrial enterprises in Saratov and Engels via Telegram.