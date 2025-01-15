 Contact Us
News World France to cut state funding for Muslim high school

France to cut state funding for Muslim high school

France will end state funding for the Al-Kindi school group, which serves predominantly Muslim students, citing violations of administrative, pedagogical, and republican values. The decision, effective in September, has sparked concerns about its impact on the local community.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published January 15,2025
Subscribe
FRANCE TO CUT STATE FUNDING FOR MUSLIM HIGH SCHOOL

France will end state funding for a high school attended predominantly by Muslim students starting in September this year, local media reported Tuesday.

Fabienne Buccio, prefect of the Auvergne Rhone Alpes region in southeast-central France, announced the termination of three agreements between the state and the Al-Kindi school group in Decines-Charpieu, a commune in the region of Lyon in southeastern France.

Authorities said the agreements were terminated on the grounds that Al-Kindi allegedly violated administrative, pedagogical and "republican" values.

The Al-Kindi school group, which includes elementary, middle and high schools, serves approximately 620 students.

The move has raised concerns over its potential impact on the community.