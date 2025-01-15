France to cut state funding for Muslim high school

France will end state funding for a high school attended predominantly by Muslim students starting in September this year, local media reported Tuesday.

Fabienne Buccio, prefect of the Auvergne Rhone Alpes region in southeast-central France, announced the termination of three agreements between the state and the Al-Kindi school group in Decines-Charpieu, a commune in the region of Lyon in southeastern France.

Authorities said the agreements were terminated on the grounds that Al-Kindi allegedly violated administrative, pedagogical and "republican" values.

The Al-Kindi school group, which includes elementary, middle and high schools, serves approximately 620 students.

The move has raised concerns over its potential impact on the community.