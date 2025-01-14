Zelenskyy seeks to extend martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted on Tuesday a bill to the parliament seeking approval of his decrees on extending the period of martial law and general mobilization.

The document proposes extending martial law in Ukraine starting at 5.30 a.m. (0330GMT) on Feb. 8, 2025 for another 90 days.

Similarly, it suggests extending the period of general mobilization, also by 90 days, beginning on the same date.

Zelenskyy imposed martial law on Feb. 24, 2022, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. Since then, he has extended army rule several times.









