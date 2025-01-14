US Central Command commander visits Egypt to discuss security

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla visited Egypt on Monday to discuss security issues.

Kurilla met with Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, in the capital Cairo to discuss a range of issues, including efforts to address shared security challenges and combat violent extremist organizations.

He reaffirmed the military-to-military relationship between the two nations and discussed efforts to advance the partnership to ensure a secure and stable future, CENTCOM said in a statement.

On Jan. 11-12, Kurilla visited US servicemembers and conducted key leader engagements in Saudi Arabia.

Kurilla met with Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, to discuss shared security concerns.

While in Saudi Arabia, Kurilla also met with Lt. Gen. Saghir Hamood Bin Aziz, Chief of Staff of the Yemini Armed Forces, to exchange views on efforts to strengthen security cooperation and combat regional threats such as the Houthis and their attacks against military and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

According to local media, Kurilla is also expected to visit Israel.



