Russian court fines Google about $78M for not complying with previous penalties

The logo of Google LLC is shown on a building in San Diego, California, U.S., October 9, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

A Russian court on Tuesday fined Google over 8 billion rubles (approximately $78 million) for not complying with previous penalties given to the US-based company.

A magistrate from Moscow's Nagorny District found Google guilty of evading the implementation of an administrative penalty, said a statement by the press service of courts in the Russian capital on Telegram.

The statement said the company was fined just over 8 billion Russian rubles for the offense.

It did not specify the administrative penalty the company was found guilty of.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Google and YouTube, both of which are owned by Alphabet Inc., of using online resources to "promote their governments' political goals."