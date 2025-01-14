EU to provide $41M in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia

The EU on Thursday announced a €40 million ($41 million) aid package to support humanitarian efforts in Ethiopia.

In a statement, the European Commission said the Ethiopian people are facing "numerous challenges" due to ongoing conflicts, the impacts of the climate crisis, and pandemics.

The aid will primarily be directed to internally displaced persons within Ethiopia and refugees from countries such as Sudan.

With this new aid package, the total amount of humanitarian assistance allocated by the European Commission to Ethiopia since 2020 has exceeded €436.5 million.