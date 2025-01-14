 Contact Us
EU to provide $41M in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia

The EU announced a €40 million ($41 million) aid package on Thursday to support humanitarian efforts in Ethiopia, addressing the challenges faced by the Ethiopian people due to ongoing conflicts, climate impacts, and pandemics.

Published January 14,2025
In a statement, the European Commission said the Ethiopian people are facing "numerous challenges" due to ongoing conflicts, the impacts of the climate crisis, and pandemics.

The aid will primarily be directed to internally displaced persons within Ethiopia and refugees from countries such as Sudan.

With this new aid package, the total amount of humanitarian assistance allocated by the European Commission to Ethiopia since 2020 has exceeded €436.5 million.