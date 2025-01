The Kremlin on Monday accused Kyiv of "energy terrorism" over an attempted attack on infrastructure for the TurkStream gas pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe via Türkiye, Russian news agencies reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the drone strike -- that Moscow says it foiled -- was a "continuation of the line of energy terrorism that Kyiv has been pursuing, under the curation of its overseas friends, for a long time," state news agencies reported.