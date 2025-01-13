Israel facilitates 7 out of 22 planned aid to Gaza on Sunday: UN

The UN on Monday reported that Israeli authorities allowed only seven out of 22 planned humanitarian aid into Gaza yesterday.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, during a news conference, cited the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), saying that "Israeli authorities continue to deny UN-led efforts to reach Palestinians with vital aid throughout Gaza."

"OCHA is once again calling on the Israeli authorities to enable the delivery of life-saving assistance to people across the Strip," Dujarric said.

Noting that Israeli authorities allowed "only seven of the 22 UN-planned humanitarian movements" on Sunday, Dujarric added that "six were denied outright, five were impeded and four were canceled due to security and logistical challenges."

Dujarric further stated that the attacks and Israel's "evacuation orders" continue to cause force displacement of civilians across Gaza, and stressed that "civilians must be protected whether they leave or stay."

"Those fleeing fighting must be allowed to do so safely, and they must be able to voluntarily return when the situation allows," he added.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 46,600 victims, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.