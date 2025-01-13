Germany closes zoos and farms in Berlin amid foot-and-mouth outbreak

Following the detection of foot-and-mouth disease in a buffalo herd in Brandenburg, Germany, zoos, animal parks, and children's farms in Berlin have been closed due to the disease. In Germany, after 35 years, foot-and-mouth disease has been identified in three buffaloes, leading to the culling of nearby cloven-hoofed animals as a precaution.

The discovery of the disease in a buffalo herd in Brandenburg's Märkisch-Oderland region has caused widespread concern across the state, prompting temporary closures of children's farms and zoos in Berlin and surrounding areas. Additionally, live transportation of animals such as cattle, pigs, goats, and sheep has been suspended until tomorrow morning.

Henrik Wendorff, president of the Brandenburg Farmers' Association, stated that if the disease spreads across the country, it would be a disaster for farmers. "If there is an outbreak in one region, trade is quickly halted, leading to significant financial consequences," he said.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the Berlin state government has banned cloven-hoofed animals from participating in the agricultural fair scheduled from January 17-26.

German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir is set to meet with industry representatives tomorrow to discuss the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

In response to the outbreak, South Korea has imposed a temporary ban on all pork imports from Germany, while the Netherlands has halted the import of calves for fattening from Germany. Additionally, all German pork products delivered to South Korea since December 27, 2024, will undergo foot-and-mouth virus testing. Currently, around 360 tons of German pork are expected to undergo quarantine inspection.