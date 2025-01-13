Fire breaks out at military hospital in Russian city of Tula

A fire broke out at a military hospital in the Russian city of Tula, local authorities said on Monday.

Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Telegram that personnel from the regional department of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire.

"The preliminary cause of the fire is faulty electrical wiring," Milyaev said, adding that there were no casualties.

He further said that all the patients at the hospital were taken to other medical facilities.

Milyaev later reported that the threat of the fire spreading to adjacent buildings had been eliminated.

Meanwhile, Russian state news agency TASS reported that a partial roof collapse occurred at the hospital due to the fire.















