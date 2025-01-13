EUROPES DEFENCE MINISTERS DISCUSS SECURITY AS TRUMP PRESIDENCY NEARS

 Contact Us
Europe's defence ministers discuss security as Trump presidency nears

Defence Ministers from Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK will meet in Warsaw on Monday to discuss European security and Ukraine aid, amid concerns over the future of US military support under President-elect Trump. The meeting follows NATO's efforts to strengthen European readiness in light of Trump's criticism of the alliance.

Published January 13,2025
Defence Ministers from Poland, Germany, France, Italy and the UK are set to meet in Warsaw on Monday to discuss European security matters in a new five-way format established in the wake of Donald Trump's US presidential election win.

The European allies, responding to Trump repeatedly undermining US reliability in the NATO alliance, are above all seeking to strengthen European security and conflict readiness.

It is unclear if or to what degree the US will continue its current military support for Ukraine under Trump's leadership. With a week until Trump's inauguration on January 20, the European defence ministers also want to discuss further aid for Ukraine.

It will also be telling how the ministers respond to Trump's latest statements staking a claim to Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, and his ambitions to annex Canada – both NATO allies.