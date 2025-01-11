Israeli army attacks hospital, kills 14 Palestinians across Gaza

The Israeli army on Saturday attacked a hospital in northern Gaza and killed 14 more Palestinians in strikes across Gaza in the course of its ongoing genocide.

In a statement, the Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza said the Israeli army opened heavy fire towards several parts and sections of the hospital. It, however, did not report any casualties.

Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a tent housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source also noted the bodies of two people were recovered from an area in the northern Bureij refugee camp who were killed during a previous Israeli strike on the area.

Medical sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu that four more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Daraj neighborhood, in eastern Gaza City.

Also in Gaza City, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the "al-Hayya" family home in the eastern Shejaiya neighborhood, according to medics.

In the northern Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike on the "Abu Warda" family home in the Jabalia Nazla area left two people killed, a medical source told Anadolu.

The Israeli army has continued a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 46,500 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

