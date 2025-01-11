Four more Israeli soldiers killed amid northern Gaza fighting

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and five others wounded in clashes with Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said late on Saturday.

A military statement said those killed included one officer, adding that two of the injured are in critical condition.

It added that the incident occurred in the Beit Hanoun area after an explosive device detonated near the soldiers' vehicle.

At least 835 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,590 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, according to military figures.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 46,500 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.







