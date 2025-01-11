NewsWorld
Erdoğan: Era of exploiting region via terrorist organizations has come to end
"The era of exploiting our region through terrorist organizations is over. The time of using terrorism as a weapon, a tool, a puppet – that period is finished," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid out in televised remarks on Saturday.
The end of the Baath regime in Syria is also Türkiye's victory, Erdoğan underlined. "The end of the Baath regime's tyranny is a victory of our Syrian brothers, it is also our victory as their neighbors,' Erdoğan said in a statement.
Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.