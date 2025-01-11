News World Erdoğan: Era of exploiting region via terrorist organizations has come to end

"The era of exploiting our region through terrorist organizations is over. The time of using terrorism as a weapon, a tool, a puppet – that period is finished," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid out in televised remarks on Saturday.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published January 11,2025 Subscribe

The end of the Baath regime in Syria is also Türkiye's victory, Erdoğan underlined. "The end of the Baath regime's tyranny is a victory of our Syrian brothers, it is also our victory as their neighbors,' Erdoğan said in a statement.



Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.









