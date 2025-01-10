US increases reward for Venezuelan president to $25M as Maduro inaugurated for third term

The US increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $25 million on Friday as he was sworn in for a third term in office.

The Biden administration is also increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello to $25 million under the State Department's Narcotics Rewards Program, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby announced. A new $15 million reward is being offered for Defense Minister Vladimir Pedrino.

The administration further sanctioned seven new individuals, bringing the number of Venezuelan officials under US economic penalties to 187 in addition to nearly 2,000 others who are the subject of visa restrictions.

"We are taking these actions alongside similar actions taken by Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, to demonstrate a concerted message of solidarity with the Venezuelan people, and to further elevate international efforts to maintain pressure on Mr. Maduro and his representatives," Kirby told reporters during a virtual briefing.

Maduro won the July 2024 election with 51.2% of the vote, according to Venezuela's National Electoral Council, though opposition candidates Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado have rejected the results.