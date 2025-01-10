UK CONGRATULATES LEBANONS NEWLY ELECTED PRESIDENT

Britain's foreign secretary extended his congratulations Thursday to Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun.

"I congratulate General Joseph Aoun on his election as President of Lebanon. I look forward to working with his government to support Lebanon's stability and prosperity." David Lammy said on X.

Aoun, who has led the Lebanese army since 2017, became the fifth army commander in Lebanon's history to ascend to the presidency, the fourth in a row, and the 14th president overall.

The president's term lasts six years, with no reelection allowed until six years after the end of his mandate.

The president plays a key role in signing laws and appointing the prime minister in consultation with parliament.

According to the Lebanese Constitution, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, and the parliamentary speaker a Shia Muslim.





