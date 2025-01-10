Türkiye conveys condolences to US over wildfire in Los Angeles

Türkiye conveys condolences to the victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles, California, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by the wildfire disaster that has caused significant damage to the city of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas," the ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the people of the United States for the loss of lives and wish a swift recovery to the injured," the statement added.

Los Angeles is facing a historic firestorm that has ravaged local communities.

The largest inferno has burned 17,234 acres in and around the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood near the coast. Further inland, the Eaton Fire has burned 10,600 acres in the foothills in and around the city of Altadena, northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Both of those fires are 0% contained amid strong winds that have fueled the infernos and sent burning hot embers shooting through the air.

Three other smaller fires-the Hurst, Lidia and Sunset fires-are also burning in the LA area.

Firefighters have been able to bring the Lidia Fire under 60% control while evacuation orders in the Hollywood Hills were lifted Thursday morning as efforts to gain control of the Sunset Fire gained momentum.









