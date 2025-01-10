BIDEN CALLS LEBANONS NEW PRESIDENT RIGHT LEADER FOLLOWING ELECTION WIN

Outgoing US President Joe Biden called the new president of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, the "right leader" during a phone call after his election win, the White House said Thursday.

Aoun was elected president after securing 99 votes during a second round of voting in the 128-seat parliament. His election ended a more than two-year political vacuum in Lebanon since Michel Aoun left office in October 2022.

Biden congratulated Aoun on his election victory during the call, said the White House in a statement.

"President Biden assured President Aoun that he has full confidence President Aoun is the right leader to guide Lebanon through this moment of challenges and opportunities for his country," said the statement.

"The Presidents agreed that the time is now to fully implement the cessation of hostilities announced on November 26, 2024, and for Lebanon and its people to recover and rebuild," it said.

"President Biden pledged to continue U.S. support for Lebanon's security forces and for Lebanon's recovery and reconstruction as President Aoun works with the United States and Lebanon's true friends in the international community towards a Lebanon that is once again secure, sovereign, and prosperous," the statement added.

Aoun, who has led the Lebanese army since 2017, became the fifth army commander in Lebanon's history to ascend to the presidency, the fourth in a row, and the 14th president overall.

The president's term lasts six years, with no reelection allowed until six years after the end of his mandate.

The president plays a key role in signing laws and appointing the prime minister in consultation with parliament.

According to the Lebanese Constitution, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, and the parliamentary speaker a Shia Muslim.





