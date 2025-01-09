Ukrainian president seeks more drones, anti-aircraft systems to fight Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that his country needed more drones and anti-aircraft systems to counter Russian military attacks.

"Today, there is a direct dependence to stop the advance of the enemy, to stop losing people and territories. We need drones, drones deter the enemy, keep them at the distance. It can be done. And we ask for urgent deliveries of air defense systems," Zelenskyy said in a speech at the NATO Defense Contact Group meeting in the southwestern city of Ramstein.

"We in Ukraine want to set a record for the number and quality of drones we produce and get from our partners, and we are focusing on drones that our brigades need to hold the front lines, and drones essential for ensuring security, like maritime drones and drones made for deep strikes on the enemy's military facilities and infrastructure, he added.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy called for tightening sanctions against Russia, especially in the energy sector

"I am asking all our partners, especially the US and the EU, to turn up the heat on Russia's energy sector. Sanctions are needed against every element of Russian energy and the Russian tank fleet must be stopped," he said.

"Russia's war budget for 2025 is 25% bigger than last years. If we want to stop the killing, we have got to cut off Putin's cash flow. Putin will start thinking about this only when his inner circle tells him he is out of money," the president added.

Zelenskyy vowed that his country would be doing everything possible to end the war this year.

"I (will) do everything I can to end this war with dignity for Ukraine and all of Europe this year. And I know I can count on your support. We all must remember that ending the war is our shared goal-our, not Russia's, it's what Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and many of our global partners want," Zelenskyy said.















