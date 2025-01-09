Turkish firm Karsan delivers 12 electric vehicles to Florence

Turkish automotive company Karsan's fully electric vehicles are now operational in Italy's historic city of Florence, contributing to the city's sustainability and environmental objectives.

The company recently delivered 12 e-JEST model mini-size buses to the Florence Metropolitan Municipality during a ceremony at the iconic Piazzale Michelangelo.

Chosen for their compact design, the e-JEST vehicles are ideal for navigating Florence's narrow, historic streets. They will play a crucial role in improving the efficiency of public transport while preserving the city's cultural and architectural heritage.

- KARSAN'S GROWING PRESENCE IN EUROPE

Karsan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Okan Bas described Florence as a strategic location in the company's European expansion.

"Florence is a globally renowned tourist destination and a city committed to sustainability. Operating in this iconic city strengthens Karsan's position as a global brand," Bas said.

He highlighted Karsan's electrification journey, which began in 2018, and the company's rapid growth in the European market.

"Italy is our hub for Europe, and Florence holds special significance in our efforts to promote sustainable urban mobility. We have made substantial investments in Italy, and our presence here has grown exponentially in just three years," he added.

- COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION

With 250 electric vehicles already operating in 27 cities across Italy, Karsan aims to achieve a 25-30% annual growth target in the mobility transformation sector.

The company plans to increase its electric vehicle production, with significant orders already secured for 2025.

Karsan is also dedicated to after-sales support to ensure the reliability and long-term impact of its vehicles.

"For us, the real journey begins after the sale. We remain committed to ensuring our products meet the needs of cities and their residents, contributing positively to urban life," Bas explained.

The deployment of Karsan's electric fleet in Florence highlights the company's commitment to advancing sustainable mobility while preserving the unique character of one of the world's most historic cities.

- A SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION FOR HISTORIC FLORENCE

Florence Mayor Sara Funaro emphasized the importance of the new fleet in achieving the city's green goals.

"Our administration prioritizes quiet, environmentally sustainable vehicles that meet the demands of residents and visitors. These electric buses will provide efficient, eco-friendly transport solutions, particularly in the historic city center," she said.

Gianni Bechelli, president of the private Italian-French public transport company Autolinee Toscane, praised the e-JEST models for their advanced technology and minimal environmental impact.

"These vehicles achieve near-zero emissions, allowing us to respect Florence's historical integrity while delivering essential public services," Bechelli noted.











