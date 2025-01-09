 Contact Us
Kremlin says it wants impartial investigation into Azerbaijani plane crash

The Kremlin has called for an impartial investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane last month that killed at least 38 people, after Azerbaijan accused Russia of accidentally downing the aircraft. Russian President Putin issued a rare public apology, but did not confirm the allegations.

Published January 09,2025
The Kremlin on Thursday said it was seeking an objective, impartial investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane last month, which killed at least 38 people.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has demanded justice and transparency from Moscow over the disaster, which he says was the result of accidental damage by Russian fire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare public apology for the incident, but the Kremlin statement did not say Russia had shot down the plane, only noting that a criminal case had been opened.