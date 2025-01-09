Kremlin says it wants impartial investigation into Azerbaijani plane crash

The Kremlin on Thursday said it was seeking an objective, impartial investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane last month, which killed at least 38 people.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has demanded justice and transparency from Moscow over the disaster, which he says was the result of accidental damage by Russian fire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare public apology for the incident, but the Kremlin statement did not say Russia had shot down the plane, only noting that a criminal case had been opened.