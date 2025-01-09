Elon Musk is 'one of most dangerous men on planet,' claims former Scottish leader

Former Scottish leader Humza Yousaf has issued a stark warning about Elon Musk, labeling him "one of the most dangerous men on the planet" and calling for decisive action against his divisive rhetoric.



Musk's attacks on the British government and politicians have ranged from grave accusations of covering up grooming gang crimes to straight-out calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's sacking.

His inflammatory comments, including anti-migrant and Islamophobic rhetoric, as well as his open support for far-right figures in the UK and across Europe, have drawn widespread condemnation, fueling debate over foreign influence, free speech, and the role of social media in modern politics.

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Yousaf accused Musk of amplifying harmful ideologies, spreading disinformation, and using his influence to undermine democracy.

Yousaf's statement follows a pattern of increasingly controversial actions and comments from Musk, who has faced criticism for aligning with far-right figures and promoting anti-Muslim sentiments.

According to Yousaf, Musk's behavior reflects a global trend of powerful individuals leveraging their platforms to normalize prejudice and create division.

"This isn't just about one tweet or one individual," Yousaf wrote. "It's about a pattern we are seeing globally, where powerful individuals with massive platforms are amplifying harmful rhetoric. They're normalizing prejudice and spreading disinformation to create division."

Yousaf specifically highlighted Musk's support for figures and movements linked to far-right ideologies, including Tommy Robinson, Geert Wilders, and Germany's AfD party.

"Worryingly, it's his far-right sympathies, driven by anti-Muslim hatred, that seem to be the driving force for the world's wealthiest man," Yousaf said.

- 'IGNORING MUSK, THE FAR RIGHT IS NOT AN OPTION'

Yousaf also drew a chilling historical comparison, suggesting that Musk's rhetoric mirrors the far-right populism of the 1930s.

"If Elon Musk had been around in the 1930s, his actions and rhetoric suggest he might well have been amplifying the dangerous far-right populism of that time, just as he does today," he warned. "And of course, history has taught us the catastrophic consequences of allowing hatred against a community to go unchecked."

He further accused Musk of attempting to subvert democracy, citing the American business magnate's alleged efforts to overthrow UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Last summer, Yousaf warned about Musk's influence after the billionaire fueled racial intolerance in the UK.

Since then, Musk's actions have only reinforced his concerns, Yousaf claimed. "Everything, everything that he has done since then has only reinforced that view."

Yousaf's call for action emphasized the need to confront Musk and others promoting divisive rhetoric. "Ignoring Musk and the far right is not an option. We need to take them on. And we must confront the divisive rhetoric," he said.