Armed clashes near presidency was 'no terror attack': Chad

Authorities in the Central African nation of Chad denied that an exchange of gunfire near the presidency in the capital N'Djamena on Wednesday night was a terror attack.

Abderaman Koulamallah, government spokesman, said in a televised statement that the attackers were "drugged" and equipped with "knives and numerous amulets," according to Alwihda Info News.

According to government figures, at least 19 people including 18 attackers and a government official were killed during the attack, which lasted for around an hour.

However, Koulamallah said it was "no terror attack."

Earlier, unconfirmed reports claimed Boko Haram terrorists were involved in the attack.

The attackers were "not carrying weapons of war," said a government spokesman.

Initially, the government had described the attack as aimed at destabilizing the nation.

But later, the Chadian Armed Forces General Staff said that the situation is "now under control."





