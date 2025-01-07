 Contact Us
Trump demands that NATO members spend 5% of GDP on defence

vUS President-elect Donald Trump called for NATO countries to increase their defense spending to 5% of their GDP, up from the current 2% target. Speaking at a press conference in Florida, Trump claimed that all NATO members could afford this increase and credited himself with securing the 2% target in the past.

DPA WORLD
Published January 07,2025
US President-elect Donald Trump said that NATO countries should be spending 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, up from the current 2% target.

"They can all afford it, but they should be at 5% not 2%," he said during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"I'm the one that got them to pay 2%," he continued.

Trump, who returns to the White House on January 20, has long been a critic of NATO, claiming that many European members are free-riders who don't pay their way, relying instead on US taxpayers.

At a campaign rally last year he said he would "encourage" Russia "to do whatever the hell they want" to NATO countries that are not spending enough on defence.