Indian military joins efforts to rescue trapped coal miners

The Indian Army joined a search and rescue operation on Tuesday, a day after nine workers were trapped in a coal mine in northeastern Assam state.

According to officials, the laborers became trapped after the mine flooded in Assam's Umrangso town, and local authorities released the names of nine laborers late Monday evening.

A spokesman for the Defense Ministry said the Indian Army and the paramilitary Assam Rifles joined the rescue efforts in Umrangso.

"All efforts are underway in close coordination with the civil administration," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that navy deep divers have been requisitioned to assist with the rescue operation.

"The water level inside the mine has risen to nearly 100 feet, according to the assessment by the stationed team," he wrote on X. He added that divers are flying in from Southern India's Visakhapatnam and are expected to arrive soon.





