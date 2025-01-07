Danish king updates royal coat of arms amid tensions over Greenland

Denmark's King Frederik has updated the royal coat of arms to prominently feature symbols representing Greenland and the Faroe Islands, amid renewed tension over US interest in acquiring Greenland.

The updated coat of arms replaces the traditional three crowns—symbolizing the historic Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden—with a polar bear and a ram, representing Greenland and the Faroe Islands, local media reported on Monday.

The royal household stated that the three crowns were removed as "it is no longer relevant," underscoring Denmark's focus on its modern territories.

The announcement follows comments by US President-elect Donald Trump, who reignited controversy by expressing his desire for the US to purchase Greenland, citing its strategic importance.

On his Truth Social platform on X, Trump described US control of Greenland as an "absolute necessity."

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede firmly rejected the suggestion, stating in December, "Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom."

In his New Year's address, King Frederik emphasized the unity of the Danish realm.

"We are all united and each of us committed for the kingdom of Denmark. From the Danish minority in South Schleswig-which is even situated outside the kingdom-and all the way to Greenland. We belong together," he said.

The change to the royal insignia, the fourth such revision since 1819, comes at a politically charged moment. The US has long shown interest in Greenland due to its strategic location and rich natural resources.

The island also hosts a US early-warning missile defense system. However, the population of Greenland has consistently rejected the notion of US ownership, maintaining strong political and cultural ties to Denmark.





