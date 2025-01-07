Belarus' president accuses his Ukrainian counterpart of trying to drag Minsk into war

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday claimed that Ukraine is trying to drag his country into a war that it may not be able to withstand.

During a visit to a church in Logoisk on Orthodox Christmas day, Lukashenko spoke about Minsk's development in the face of various external challenges, noting that there is a lot of tension surrounding the country.

"They (ill-wishers abroad) are under pressure. They are under duress there. So, we need to be dragged into this little war," the Belarusian President's office said in a statement, quoting Lukashenko.

The Belarusian president then questioned the actions of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite previously having good relations with him, claiming Zelenskyy has been "receiving orders" to drag the country into war.

"If we are dragged into war, this will be a difficult situation. We may not be able to withstand it as a state," he said.

The Belarusian president also discussed the importance of maintaining peace, stating that he would go to any length to keep his country peaceful.

He went on to define the economy as the main challenge for Minsk, pledging to overcome it.

Zelenskyy has yet to respond to Lukashenko's accusations.


















