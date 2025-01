The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that Armenian forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions in the Lachin region.

In a statement from the Ministry of Defense, it was reported that on January 6, at around 14:10 local time, Armenian positions in the Dığ settlement of the Goris district fired on Azerbaijani positions in the Zabuh direction of the Lachin region.

Recently, the Armenian army has opened fire on Azerbaijani positions multiple times.