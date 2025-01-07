Algerian Parliament accuses French president of ‘blatant interference’ in internal affairs

The Algerian parliament accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday of "blatant interference" in the North African country's internal affairs.

Macron on Monday criticized Algeria, calling the detention of Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal at Algiers airport in November a "disgraceful matter."

In a statement, the People's National Assembly, the first house of parliament, called Macron's remarks "irresponsible" and represented an "affront to Algeria's sovereignty and dignity" in a case currently under judicial review under Algerian law.

The statement termed Macron's comments an "overt attempt to tarnish the image of Algeria and its sovereign institutions."

The assembly emphasized Algeria's firm rejection of any foreign interference, particularly regarding issues related to human rights and freedoms.

"Algeria, which endured horrific violations during the French colonial era, will not accept external lessons on these matters," the statement said.

Such actions are "unacceptable to the Algerian people and will not deter Algeria from its independent path. Instead, they strengthen its resolve to protect its sovereignty and dignity," it added.

The assembly called on French authorities to respect the principles of international relations, including mutual respect.

During his meeting with French ambassadors at the Élysée Palace on Monday, Macron claimed that Algeria "prevented a seriously ill man from receiving treatment" and called for Sansal's release.

"We who love the people of Algeria and its history urge its government to release Boualem Sansal," he said.

Two weeks earlier, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accused France of "sending an illegitimate figure"-an apparent reference to Sansal-to claim that parts of Algeria's territory once belonged to another country.

Sansal, a former industry ministry official dismissed in 2002, had previously asserted in French media that large parts of northwestern Algeria historically belonged to Morocco.

The Algerian authorities arrested Sansal on Nov. 16 at Algiers airport upon his return from France.

Local media reported that he was charged under Article 87 of the Penal Code, facing accusations of undermining national unity and territorial integrity, according to his defense team.



















