2 FOUND DEAD IN JETBLUE PLANES LANDING GEAR COMPARTMENT AFTER FLORIDA LANDING

Two people were found dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue airplane after it landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the US state of Florida late Monday.

"On Monday evening, January 6, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLHIA), two individuals were found in the landing gear compartment of one of our aircraft during the routine post-flight maintenance inspection. Tragically, both individuals were deceased," the company said in a statement that was reported by the media.

The plane had taken off earlier in the day from JFK Airport in New York.

According to CBS News, authorities are investigating how the individuals ended up in the wheel compartment. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the causes of the deaths.

The identities of the individuals have not yet been confirmed.

