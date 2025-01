News World Turkish FM Fidan: Terrorist group Daesh/ISIS is 'a poison' for Muslim communities

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described Daesh/ISIS as 'a poison' for Muslim communities during a press conference on Monday.

"Terrorist group Daesh/ISIS is 'a poison' for Muslim communities," Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan stressed in his comments during a press conference on Monday.



"Terrorist group PKK's empire of violence built over Kurdish people is on the verge of collapsing. Terrorist group PKK/YPG must lay down its arms in Syria as soon as possible," Fidan said in a statement.