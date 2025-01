News World Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of Liberal Party on Monday. "I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process," said Trudeau during a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Trudeau made the announcement in a speech from his Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, after weeks of mounting pressure from inside and outside his party.



He will continue on as prime minister - a position he has held for nine years - until a new party leader is chosen.



"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader thorugh a robust, nationwide, competitive process," he said.



"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."



Trudeau's minority government, already deeply unpopular, was dealt a major blow by the resignation of finance minister Chrystia Freeland last month after the two clashed over economic policy.



A general election must be held in Canada by October 20.