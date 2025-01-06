News World Erdoğan: Türkiye doing whatever it takes to pave the way for Gaza peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to fostering peace in Gaza, stating, 'We will keep up efforts until results come,' during a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published January 06,2025

"Türkiye has been doing whatever it takes to open a door that will rekindle hopes for peace in Gaza. We will keep up efforts until results come," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech on Monday while speaking during the press conference following the cabinet meeting.



Erdoğan said on Monday that the end of the YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria was getting closer, and added there was no room for terror in Syria's future after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad last month.



Erdoğan vowed to mount a new cross-border operation into Syria against the YPG/PKK terrorists if it felt threatened.



"God willing, we have the capacity to do this. Everyone should make their calculations according to this," he said.



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his address:



"Only fate awaiting those who prefer terror, and violence is to be buried in the ground with their weapons.



Türkiye won't accept Syria's fragmentation or disruption of its unitary structure.



Türkiye has shown its firm commitment to its survival and security, if necessary 'we can come suddenly one night'.



Türkiye's investments in the defense industry are not meant to prepare for war, but to preserve, defend peace, independence, future, sovereignty."



















