Saudi foreign minister discusses regional developments with US Secretary of State Blinken

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with his US counterpart Antony Blinken over the phone on Monday.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the contact dwelt on regional developments and efforts made in this regard, without giving any further details.

There was no immediate comment from the US Department of State on the report.

The Middle East region has seen escalating developments in recent weeks following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria and Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.